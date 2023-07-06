Sven von Storch launches petition: ›Stop the ban on the AfD‹

[Sehen Sie bitte unbedingt die Video-Botschaft von Sven von Storch auf Instagram (HIER), Facebook (HIER), Twitter (HIER) oder Telegram (HIER)].

In view of the successes of the AfD and the attempts to ban the party, Sven von Storch is addressing the citizens with an important message and asks them to participate in the petition ›Stop the ban on the AfD‹ of the »Initiative Freedom of Opinion for Citizens« on the platforms »Civil Petition” and “MEPsCheck« Participate and spread:

»Dear friends and supporters of the Freedom of Speech initiative,

the Alternative for Germany moves from one survey high to the next.

No wonder the traffic light government has become nervous.

But because Scholz, Faeser, Habeck and Co. no longer know how to help themselves with democratic means, the Haldenwang Office for the Protection of the Constitution should now ban those who ban the AfD, so that the traffic light politicians can continue their campaign against Germany undisturbed.

Show them today that you have seen through this dirty game and that you are not prepared to stand idly by as the only remaining opposition party is banned.

So please sign the petition today ›Stop the AfD ban‹.

Save the only remaining bourgeois opposition party in Germany.

More and more citizens are realizing that the traffic light coalition’s policy of destroying Germany can only be stopped with one party:

with the AfD.

Please sign for that Petition!

Thank you for your support and greetings from Berlin,

Sven von Stork«

