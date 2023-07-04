swallowing whole

The expert professor and columnist for La Silla Vacía, Olga Lucía González, has written a devastating article in which she dares to contradict the concepts of Legal Medicine on the death of Colonel Dávila.

Since this report was adopted by the Prosecutor’s Office as completely valid, perhaps due to political haste but above all because the country believes the Attorney General of the Nation, his truth put out the fire that was coming to light around the Casa de Nariño.

Since then, public opinion stopped thinking that Colonel Dávila had been committed suicide and accepted the Legal Medicine report and even forgot about the matter, waiting for Benedetti to open his big mouth again. But for Dr. González, the coroner Dr. Paredes falls into a gross error because he contradicts what books and experiences in suicides have established, by stating that the bullet entry hole was on the right side and that it was twice as large as the exit hole on the left side of the skull, when it is always the other way around.

The columnist for La Silla also says that Legal Medicine may also have been wrong when affirming that the bullet had a downward trajectory, when whoever shoots himself in the temple, unless he raises his elbow a lot, always has a horizontal or ascending bullet trajectory and Much more, it was difficult for the colonel sitting in the front right position to adopt that position.

The doctor reinforces her criticism of the forensic report by stating that it is physically impossible to describe the final trajectory of the bullet, which breaks the skull, changes its downward direction, hits the ceiling and rebounds.

And, obviously, he brings her closer to suggesting that either there was another bullet or the colonel had a driver other than the escort who got off to buy the bottle of water and that since the escort was not given a gauntlet, the investigation seems to be incomplete or evidently favoring the one who is said to be the only witness, the bodyguard Galeano.

Given the respectability of the Prosecutor, do we swallow it whole or do we expect him to order a review of the case himself?

