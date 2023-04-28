Swan Dam can be a game changer for Pakistan?

Experts believe that the monsoon pattern changes every two to two and a half thousand years, due to which the region that is most affected is the Indus Valley.

The Swan valley of thousands of years ago, Mehrgarh of eight thousand years ago, Mohenjo Daro and Harappa on the banks of the Indus five thousand years ago, Gandhara of two and a half thousand years ago, the biggest factor in the destruction of all these was the monsoon. .

Climate change and changes in the Sun have a direct effect on monsoons. In either case, the decline or increase of monsoon is disastrous for the Indus Valley.

The Himalayas are home to the world‘s largest glaciers that melt just in time for the onset of the monsoon season, releasing so much water that the villages ahead are flooded.

And sometimes it happens that the rains stop and famine sets in, in which case life either ceases or shrinks to a great extent.

Be it the sun, the cycle of the earth’s rotation or the carelessness of the mechanized civilization, the Indus Valley is once again suffering from a major climatic disaster, with exploding glaciers, unpredictable cloudbursts, unbridled population and the indifference of rulers. The bar is pushed to the brink of destruction.

The disastrous floods of 2010 and 2022 are a link in this chain. This series will continue for many decades to come.

Be it floods or droughts, every two to four years we face some kind of climate tragedy. What is the solution?

Pakistan is not paying attention to this at all. Its already battered economy is being further damaged by climate change, costing it $14 billion a year.

The proposed area of ​​Swan Dam is spread over 1240 square kilometers from Talagang to Rawalpindi (Engineer Inamur Rahman).

Food security is becoming a major threat to it. Ursa says that Pakistan diverts water worth 22 billion dollars to the sea every year.

Our neighboring country India is facing a similar situation and has solved it by diverting rivers and building new dams.

Since 2016, Kirpani storage dams have been constructed at 30 locations across India.

Pakistan’s water experts are now all focused on why India is doing this, not thinking that they will have to do the same.

Engineer Inamur Rehman is based in Canada and is associated with Power Electrical and Hydro Engineering.

Sitting there, they have made such a project for Pakistan which has been named as Swan Dam.

Although the project was first proposed by the World Bank in a study in 1955, according to which 8.5 million acre feet of water could be stored here.

Engineer Inamur Rehman has estimated with the help of modern technology that 40 million acre feet of water can be stored here, while China‘s Three Gorges Dam, which is the largest dam in the world, has a water storage capacity of 32 million acre feet. .

Place where spillways will be constructed in Dhok Pathan (Google Map)

Tarbela has a capacity of 5.8 million acre feet. As if there is seven times more water storage capacity than Tarbela.

This new technology now enables you to not only identify water storage sites with the help of satellites, but also measure their power generation efficiency very accurately in a very short period of time. Thus, this task has become much easier now than in the past.

What is a hundred dam?

The Swan Valley is one of the few places in the world where evidence of humans from 2 million years ago is also found.

During the last ice age, a large river used to pass here, which has shrunk to a stream after the glacier melted.

A dam eight times the size of Kala Bagh and the largest dam in the region can be built on this river Pardhok Pathan which is a town between Pindi Gheb and Tala Gang.

Now the question arises that where will the water come from?

Engineer Inam-ur-Rehman has proposed a Ghazibrotha-style canal from Tarbela Dam for this.

The canal will be 50.3 km long and will come to a small reservoir at Haru River in Jhang Bahtar from where the influent soil will be diverted to the Haru River which will further increase the area of ​​fertile lands. And the silt accumulated in the Tarbela Dam will also be released and its life which has been continuously reduced to 30 years will also increase.

Also, its turbines which are not working due to silt will also be able to be installed in Suan Dam.

Map of the 50.3 km long link canal from Tarbela (Google Map)

The canal was estimated to cost $3.3 billion in 2018, making it a viable option due to the alternative design of the Tarbela Dam desilting project.

The channel coming from there will fall into the dam. With the construction of this canal, the problem of water in Rawalpindi, Islamabad will end forever, and since the last drop of the Swan Dam will reach Adiala village, the underground water level will also rise here.

The cost of this dam will also be very less than the rest, this project can be completed with a cost of 12 billion dollars in just five years.

The total cost of the dam and canal is estimated at $6 billion, but increases to about $12 billion with infrastructure adjustments, power turbines, head regulation, desilting features and command linking.

The dam will cover an area of ​​1240 square kilometers out of which 70% of the area will be available for seasonal cultivation as 70% of its area will be drained at the time of wheat cultivation, which will have a bumper crop of wheat.

Among the areas that will be submerged by this dam, Chakri is the largest town and the rest will be small villages.

85 km area of ​​Lahore-Islamabad Motorway will also be submerged due to which the direction of the Motorway will also have to be diverted because even when the Motorway was built, this place was earmarked for the proposed dam, but the authorities of that time were guilty of negligence. Adopted.

Is there so much water in the Indus River?

The IMF wrote in a 2015 report that by 2025, Pakistan will face 83 million acre-feet of water shortage. Out of these, Diamer Bhasha, Kala Bagh, Akhori and Karam Tangi dams have a total capacity of 19 million acre feet while the Swan Dam alone has a capacity of 38 million acre feet.

An important question is whether there is enough water in the Indus River to fill a hundred dams.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Answering this question, Engineer Anamur Rahman told Independent Urdu that 142 million acre feet of water enters Pakistan’s rivers annually, of which 42 to 63 million acre feet are discharged in 100 days of monsoon at Tarbela alone.

Out of this water, we will transfer 38 million acre feet to Swaan, which will then join the Indus River at Makhad.

He said that ‘we have released 60 million acre feet of water in the last year’s flood and 93 million acre feet of water in the 2010 flood. When the 100th dam is built, the country ahead will be protected from floods. Due to silting in the Tarbela Dam, its water storage capacity has reduced by 40%, so the Swan Dam can also be called an extension of Tarbela.

How beneficial is the Swan Dam for the economy?

Experts say that if Pakistan does not build more dams on a war footing, it will face severe shortage of food in the near future.

Perhaps that era has begun as the prices of food items in Pakistan have doubled in just one year.

The reason for which is the lack of required goods in the market according to the needs of the growing population. With the construction of the 100th dam, where five thousand megawatts of cheap electricity will be generated, 24 million acres of land will become suitable for agriculture.

24 million acres of potential irrigated area with the construction of the Swan Dam, which will increase Pakistan’s cultivated area by one-third (Google Map)

The deserts of Thar, Thal, Kutch, South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Cholistan will become completely green. As if the total cultivable area of ​​Pakistan will increase by one third.

According to a 1988 estimate, the economic benefit from the Sawan Dam will be 70 billion dollars per year, but in a recent assessment, this amount has increased to 100 billion dollars per year.

Engineer Inamur Rehman said that he has briefed the Planning Commission and WAPDA many times on this wonderful project, but their subjects are used to old technology, they don’t know how much the requirements of the times have changed and all the major water related projects. How can problems be dealt with holistically?’

He said that during PP era, Nawaz era and then Imran Khan era, he went to Pakistan and met several ministers and briefed them that a big project can be a game changer for Pakistan. But no one is interested.

Every year floods come and drown us, but no one thinks that the water that is harming us can also benefit us. How long will the pretext of begging around the world last in the name of climate change and flood victims? If the right use of our own resources or global climate aid once can solve the problem permanently, why wait?’