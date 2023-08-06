SWAT Forces Fatally Shoot Suspect after Wounding Two Orlando Police Officers at Hotel near Universal Studios

SWAT forces in Orlando, Florida, have killed a man who shot and wounded two police officers at a hotel near Universal Studios. The intense chase that lasted for hours finally came to an end when the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Daton Shimondrea Viel, was neutralized by SWAT forces.

The incident unfolded on Friday night when officials from the Orlando Police Department stopped a vehicle during a homicide investigation that originated in Miami. When the officers attempted to inspect the car, the driver, Viel, opened fire without uttering a word, seriously injuring the two officers. The wounded officers were promptly transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where they are currently under the care of medical professionals. The hospital’s surgeon, Michael Cheatham, delivered encouraging news, stating that both officers are with their families and expected to fully recover from their injuries sustained in the line of duty.

Following the shooting, Viel fled the scene, hijacking another vehicle. A manhunt ensued, lasting several hours, until the suspect was located at a Holiday Inn chain hotel near Universal Orlando Resort. As a precautionary measure, authorities evacuated guests from the hotel to ensure their safety.

The situation escalated when Viel refused to surrender and fired at law enforcement once again. In response, the officers retaliated, resulting in the fatal outcome. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith commended his agents for their courage while expressing gratitude for the fortunate survival of the injured officers. Chief Smith urged the community to continue praying for their recovery. Initial reports indicate that the attacker had an extensive criminal record.

Various public figures, including Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, expressed their support for the police officers and their families. Dyer visited the hospital, assuring the community that their thoughts and prayers stand with the officers. Governor DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, added that they are also praying for the injured officers.

In other news, in a separate series of events, a confessed serial killer named James Barnes has been executed by lethal injection in Florida. Barnes, who did not attempt to halt his execution, was sentenced to death in 2007 for the rape and murder of Patricia Miller, a nurse. He was already serving a life sentence for the murder of his wife when he confessed to Miller’s crime in 1998. During an interview for the television series “On Death Row,” Barnes also confessed to two additional murders for which he was never charged.

The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops called for a halt to Barnes’s execution in late July, arguing that no one should be executed in the modern penal system, even if they voluntarily accept it.

The incidents involving the shooting of the police officers and the execution of the serial killer serve as a reminder of the ongoing law enforcement challenges faced in the state of Florida.

