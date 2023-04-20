Home » Swat rains continue, 80 thousand people are surrounded by road closure
Swat rains continue, 80 thousand people are surrounded by road closure

Swat rains continue, 80 thousand people are surrounded by road closure

Thursday April 20, 2023, 4:57 am

Swat (Bureauport) Heavy rains are continuing in the upper areas of Swat and the Kalam Road is closed for traffic for the second day due to flooding in the rivers and canals at many places due to which around 80,000 people have been trapped. Despite the arrival of Eid, due to the closure of Kalam Road, the passengers going home are also stuck. If the road is not restored immediately, the tourism of Eid will be dull and the tourism of Swat will also come to a standstill. River channels have overflowed at Daral Khor, Chham Gharai, Kolai, Isrit, Peshmal and other places and the flow of water continues to increase due to continuous rain. is happening The link bridge at Bahrain is also still under water and Kalam Road is suspended for traffic. After the flood that came on 26th August 2022, settlement was not yet done when the flow of water increased again and the water caused havoc everywhere. Water has also entered the Bahrain market and several shops and twenty minutes of hotels have been filled with water and even on the arrival of Eid, the Bahrain market has been deserted and the business people have suffered a severe financial blow. Due to continuous rains, there are no signs of restoration of Kalam Road even on Eid and the management is only limited to photo sessions. Local people said that despite the devastation of last year’s floods, the institutions and the government did not fulfill their duty, neither the protective embankments were built on the banks of the river nor the construction of the Kalam road, due to which the situation again caused difficulties for the people. While this year’s Eid tourism season is also feared to be delayed.

Population under siege

