Sweatpants at school – yes or no? – Ruhr area – News

Sweatpants are no longer just worn for sports and lounging on the couch. They are now considered a fashion statement and have long since made it onto the catwalks of the world. Nevertheless, there are schools that ban sweatpants – such as the Gelsenkirchen-Bismarck comprehensive school.

Student council is strong

For the student representative Marisa Haardt, it is now totally normal to go to school in a jogging suit. But it was a long, hard fight for the student council: “ When we brought that back, it was actually an impossible thing for us, we can’t do it – but we did it because we believed in it and kept going. “

For years there have been arguments about sweatpants, cropped shirts and plunging necklines. Although the ban was clearly regulated in the school rules, it was not acceptable to the students. A case for the step spokesman Ole Stratmann:

“ We only said in the school conference that we would like to completely abolish the school rules so that we could start high and then let ourselves be negotiated down. This was then rejected, but with the comment ‘We would like to have a new proposal from you in six months’ time.’ “

“I have to learn this for myself”

300 students collect suggestions in a self-made suggestion box. And it quickly becomes clear: It’s about more than just jogging pants. “ When you’re younger you try things out – I’ve definitely worn a top that’s too tight at one point, but I have to learn that for myself. And that was kind of the point, which is why we said: We want to change that! “, said Marisa Haardt.

Before the decision is made in the school conference, the students take a strategic approach and discuss their plans with the teachers involved before the conference. In this way, you feel in which direction the vote in the school conference could go.

Teachers and school administration are satisfied

The gratifying result: teachers, parents and students all voted in favor of the changes. Tracksuits and cropped shirts are allowed, sexist and racist prints or caps remain prohibited in class.

The teachers and headmaster Volker Franken can live with that. “ I think that with the first school regulations we didn’t succeed in taking the pupils with us. It was more of an ‘adults versus students’ vote, so it was important for them to do it all in a democratic process. “

“Clothes don’t make the man”

And so the new school regulations state what is most important to the students: At our school, clothes don’t make the man.