Sweden allows the burning of a Koran in front of the main mosque in Stockholm

The Swedish Police granted permission for the burning of a copy of the Koran in a demonstration that will take place this Wednesday in front of the main mosque in Stockholm as part of the start of Eid al Adha, the Feast of the Lamb, one of the most important days of the Muslim religious calendar.

As reported by the local television channel TV4, the authorization follows a judicial decision in response to an appeal by an activist to the position of the Police, which had denied permits for the burning of the holy book of Islam in two demonstrations in the capital. the country in February. The court argued that denying authorization infringed on freedom of expression.

“The security risks and consequences that the authority can see in connection with the burning of the Qur’an are not of such a nature that, according to current law, they can be the basis for a rejection decision,” the permit states. , quoted by the medium.

Salwan Momika, the person behind the burning request, assured TV4 that the Koran “represents a danger to democratic laws and Swedish and human values” and that it is “a book more dangerous than nuclear weapons, capable of of destroying nations and societies, as is the case in Islamic countries.”

The burning is scheduled for the afternoon hours. In this regard, the Stockholm County Administrative Board warned that an action of this type could violate current fire regulations. In this regard, the police authorities assured that the freedom of expression consigned in the national Constitution is above said regulation.

“It is unacceptable to allow these anti-Islamic actions under the pretext of freedom of expression,” commented Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who condemned “the vile action in Sweden.” “To condone such heinous acts is to be complicit,” he wrote on Twitter.

Thousands of worshipers are expected to flock to the Stockholm mosque today for Eid al Adha. The authorities have called for reinforcements throughout the country to maintain order and prevent possible confrontations.

The Police decided in February to deny permits to carry out burnings of the Koran in front of the Turkish and Iraqi embassies, after having allowed it to be done in January in front of the Turkish embassy, ​​a fact that exacerbated tensions between Ankara and Stockholm, causing weeks of protests and the stalling of Sweden’s accession to NATO. with RT

