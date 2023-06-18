Sweden, an example to follow to improve educational quality

Since the beginning of the 21st century, the technology industry began to promote education through electronic media, tablets, computers, applications, and each year education events show us the power of technology to educate and accompany students in their early years. years of his schooling.

Se affirms that the new generations are digital, that literacy processes can be done through digital means and thus, little by little, technology entered schools, with developed countries and those with the greatest resources being the pioneers in digital transformations in education.

For these reasons, the decision of the government of Sweden, one of the countries with the best results in the quality of education, to paralyze the digitization of the school due to the decrease in test results and learning in reading and writing tools of Swedish children, which since 2016 began to decline continuously.

In the latest PIRLS test that assesses reading comprehension and math skills in the early years of primary school, Swedish students scored 544 points, which is a significant drop from 2016 results and the lowest since the tests were implemented. especially in European countries.

Students from the UK, Ireland and Finland were the best at understanding the written texts and highlighting main ideas in the texts. The three countries with 580 points out of 600 points, while Sweden presented a drop, Spain dropped several points and stood at 511, while the European countries with the lowest results were Turkey and Belgium, which did not reach the barrier of the 500 points.

Swedish Education Minister Lotta Edholm said that digital tools are taking students away from reading and obviously reducing comprehension skills. For this reason, she affirmed before the executive of the Nordic country that the tablets will leave the primary schools and it will be read again on paper.

back to the books

The publishing world of paper has its origin and expansion since the invention of the printing press, but it is only since the second decade of the 20th century that the massive distribution of textbooks for teaching and learning processes begins.

The ministries of Education of all the countries understood the importance of using the didactic book to initiate the processes of literacy, reading comprehension and later specialized in the basic areas to generate the teaching and learning processes in natural sciences, social sciences, geography , history, philosophy, mathematics, spelling, art, physics, chemistry and a second language, which will be determined: English, French and Spanish, among others.

But the irruption of the fourth industrial revolution with technology led to the end of the printed book being proclaimed and didactic books discredited with the argument of updating, the limitations of not having hyperlinks and the limited options of activities compared to the digital universe. .

But the reflection is that quantity is not quality, and that literacy processes require a printed medium, writing, concentrating on the information contained and avoiding so many interactions, as well as distractions offered by technology.

The decision is transcendental and can lead to a chain of changes, because several countries closely follow the changes made by Finland and Sweden in education, as they are benchmarks in quality and academic results. This is how Spanish, German, Italian and Portuguese schools have also announced that they will begin to reduce tablets and reintroduce the textbook.

In the Colombian case, the debate must begin, since for years the textbook has been eliminated from the classroom and the discourses have been in line with connectivity and Internet access. Although digital coverage is still fragile in the country, reinforcing literacy and reading comprehension processes from printed materials are key.

Technology companies and some experts have expressed risks in dedigitizing classrooms, a debate between academics and economics. But, without a doubt, thinking about a situation where paper is returned and technology is interspersed will be an option to recover reading, comprehension and resolution skills that have increasingly weakened in school education.

Overcoming the economic issue and thinking about the pedagogical and cognitive contributions will be necessary to make the required changes.

*education specialist