Sweden is turning away from the energy transition

Wind and sun are too unstable as energy suppliers

The Swedish government has recognized the need for a stable energy supply and is now focusing on economic efficiency. The goal of the »Green Deal«, to rely on 100 percent renewable energies for the energy supply, will be abandoned. Instead, they want to rely more on nuclear power.

Photo: Screenshot YouTube/Regeringskansliet Published: 07/03/2023 – 14:32

The so-called »Green Deal« has reached its limits in Sweden. After a phase of ideological politics, the Swedes not only changed course in migration politics, but also in energy politics.

As reported by the »Epoch Times«, Swedish Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson explained that her country was charting a new course in energy policy. Sweden needs “a stable energy system”. They explained that “wind and solar power are too unstable” to meet the country’s increasing energy needs.

The goal of the »Green Deal«, to rely on 100 percent renewable energies for the energy supply, will be abandoned. Instead, they want to rely more on nuclear power. The service life of the existing nuclear power plants is to be extended. In addition, new small modular power plants are to be built.

