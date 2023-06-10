Home » Sweden opens its territory to NATO without becoming a member – Current News
Sweden opens its territory to NATO without becoming a member – Current News

NATO membership Waiting for approval from Turkey and Hungary for this, Sweden announced that it will open its territory to temporary bases without becoming a member of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Swedish Prime Minister In a joint article written by Ulf Kristersson and Defense Minister Pal Jonson to the Dagens Nyheter newspaper, “The Swedish government has decided that the army can make preparations with NATO and NATO member states to enable future joint operations.”

Kristersson ve Jonson, “This decision sends a clear signal to Russia and strengthens Sweden’s defense,” he said.

In the article, it was noted that the presence of NATO troops would act as a deterrent against Russian threats that may come from the Baltic Sea.

Sweden and Finland, After Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February last year, it gave up the principle of military neutrality and applied for NATO membership. At the NATO leaders’ summit held in Madrid in June, it was officially invited to membership by the Alliance after Turkey lifted its veto.

Finland becomes the 31st member of the Alliance in April, while Sweden expects Turkey and Hungary to give the green light for membership. Parliamentary approval of all member states is required for a country to become a full member of NATO.

