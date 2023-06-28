Sweden: The Holy Quran was burnt outside the mosque on the day of Eid

In Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, a citizen burned the Quran outside the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid after receiving permission from the police.

Around 200 people saw two persons doing this act and some people present protested this act by chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ while the police arrested one person for trying to pelt stones. .

Sweden’s police had rejected the request for anti-Quran protests twice before, but the court overturned the police’s decision as it was against freedom of expression.

Director of the mosque, Imam Mehmood Khalafi, on Wednesday expressed regret over the permission given by the police on the day of Eid.

A statement issued by Khalifi said: “The mosque advised the police to at least move the protest to another place and it was within the scope of the law, but the police did not do so.”

According to Khalifi, about 10,000 worshipers come to this mosque for Eid prayers every year.

Turkey halted NATO accession talks with Sweden at the end of January this year after a far-right Swedish politician burned a Koran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Earlier, Swedish police said in a written decision that the safety risks associated with (bible) burning “were not of a nature that could justify a decision to reject the application under existing laws.”

However, the burning of a Muslim holy book outside the Turkish embassy in January led to weeks of protests, calls for a boycott of Swedish products in Turkey and a setback to Sweden’s bid for NATO membership.

In the past, such actions have sparked violent protests around the world.

The police had argued that Sweden had become a ‘big target for attacks’ since the January protests.

Wednesday’s demonstration has been requested by the same person whose previous request was rejected.

Police said on Wednesday that they have called in personnel from across the country to maintain peace.

According to AFP, several police cars were parked near the mosque on Wednesday morning.

Swedish politicians have criticized the burning of the Koran but have also staunchly defended the right to freedom of expression.

