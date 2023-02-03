Helena Storn, Swedish ambassador to Colombia, visited Chocó for three days and reiterated that her country supports the national government’s talks with the ELN.

First, the ambassador was in Quibdó and met with leaders of the Departmental Network of Chocoana Women, Cocomacia and other civil society organizations.

Then he was in Bojayá and expressed that “we pay tribute to the victims of a history that cannot be repeated. We reaffirm our support for the ethnic communities of Medio Atrato”.

Lastly, it was present at the ETCR (Territorial Space for Training and Reincorporation) in Brisas, Caracolí, municipality of Carmen de Darién. There, the ambassador listened to the progress that the processes and projects in that space have had with the ex-combatants and stated that “we support all peace efforts, we have accepted the role with great responsibility and we are very proud that now we are going to be an accompanying country for the table with the ELN”.

In this EYCR there are 43 men and 19 women, who lead clothing projects under the Selvática brand, essential oils with Herbapaz, a fish farming project for internal consumption and soon the production of two hectares of export-type bananas.

“Today, on behalf of the ETCR), of the reincorporated, I want to tell everyone here that we are firm in reincorporation, and that we believe that we can achieve it, all together,” said one of them.

Until the end of last year, the department of Chocó had a population in the process of reincorporation of 251 people.