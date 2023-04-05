It is important to see that Valledupar and many towns in the region preserve the traditions of the Semana Mayor, both religious and cultural, where the gastronomy and appetizers typical of this season remain in great demand and also with a good supply.

We rescue and appreciate that the sense of root traditions survives in the face of the strong trends imposed by this modern world loaded with all kinds of technologies and that, with a single stroke of the pen, seems to wipe out the good customs of the peoples.

In all this process, although sometimes it is not consciously noticed or observed, all those ladies who, by tradition, in most cases, a lifetime, have dedicated themselves to the elaboration of the diversity of Creole sweets that are sold and consumed during Holy Week.

Regardless of the economic aspect, behind each family dedicated to this activity there is a whole world of routines and stories that only occur in our native communities, healthy people dressed in nobility, whose fruits are nothing more than the delight of the palate of own and visitors.

What would happen to the customs and a large part of the history of our towns if these people or these types of family did not exist? They still exist to sweeten our traditions, but beyond that, to maintain that model of life that characterizes the Caribbean idiosyncrasy and that we hope future generations can live with the same meaning that all this connotes at the present time.

This group of sweet ladies should be seen as one more patrimony of our cultural traditions, they are a benchmark for the flavor of the people that cannot be lost and in this sense the institutionality should provide them with conditions so that they are better rewarded for this laudable work, whose importance is immense and that perhaps even they themselves are not aware of it.

Tasting a Creole sweet is not only delighting our palate, it is about combining the symbolism of everything that evokes the routines of our ancient peasants, of our rural ancestors, of those first towns, paths and hamlets, of that past that also made part of the old Valledupar.

Many decades have passed, but there are those delicious sweets for us to relive our history, we can enjoy them in Plaza Alfonso López, throughout the Historic Center, Los Algarrobillos Park, Guatapurí River Linear Park, La Provincia Park and the Ecce Homo Cathedral , among other places in Valledupar.

So let’s walk the ‘Ruta del Dulce 2023’ as a family, where 150 candy makers are available to offer you a wide variety of flavors such as ripe tomato, milk, coconut, papaya, pigeon peas, ripe banana, tamarind, corozo, potato, yam , mango, grapefruit, mongo mongo, among others.

There they are, with the support of the mayor’s office, those delicious sweets for us to relive our history.