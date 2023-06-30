Sweetener used in Diet Coke may be carcinogenic

One of the Artificial sweeteners most common in the world will be declared next month possible carcinogen by a major global health body, according to two sources familiar with the process, which pits it against the food industry and regulatory bodies.

He aspartameused in products ranging from diet soft drinks to Coca Cola even the gum Extra from Mars and some drinks Snapplewill be listed in July as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” for the first time by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (CIIC), the cancer research arm of the World Health Organization (WHO), the sources said.

The opinion of the CIICFinalized earlier this month following a meeting of outside experts from the group, it aims to assess whether or not something is a potential hazard, based on all the published evidence.

Does not take into account the amount of a product that a person can safely consume. This advice to people comes from another committee of experts on food additives of the OMSknown as JECFA (Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives of the WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations), together with the determinations of national regulatory bodies.

However, similar opinions of the CIIC in the past about various substances have raised consumer concerns about their use, led to lawsuits, and pressured manufacturers to recreate recipes and switch to alternatives. This has led to criticism that assessments of the CIIC can be confusing to the public.

He JECFACommittee of the OMS on additives, is also reviewing the use of the aspartame this year. Its meeting began at the end of June and it is scheduled to announce its conclusions on the same day as the CIIC make your decision public on July 14.

Since 1981, the JECFA has stated that the consumption of aspartame it is safe within accepted daily limits. For example, a 60kg adult would have to drink between 12 and 36 cans of diet soda a day (depending on how much aspartame is in the drink) to be at risk. This view has been widely shared by national regulatory bodies, including those of USA y Europa.

A spokesperson for CIIC declared that the conclusions of both committees were confidential until July, but added that they were “complementary”, and that the conclusion of the CIIC represented “the first critical step in understanding carcinogenicity”. The additive committee “carries out risk assessment, which determines the likelihood of a specific type of harm (eg cancer) occurring under given conditions and exposure levels.”

However, industry and regulators fear that holding both processes around the same time could be confusing, according to letters from US and Japanese regulators seen by Reuters.

“We kindly ask both bodies to coordinate their efforts in the review of aspartame to avoid any confusion or concern among the public.“, wrote Nozomi Tomitaan official at the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, in a letter dated March 27 to the WHO deputy director general, Zsuzsanna Jakab.

The letter also asked that the conclusions of both organizations be made public on the same day, as is happening now. The Japanese mission in Ginebraheadquarters of the OMSdid not respond to a request for comment.

Debate

The opinions of the CIIC they can have huge repercussions. In 2015, his committee concluded that the glyphosate es “probably carcinogenic”. Years later, even when other organizations such as the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) challenged it, companies were still feeling the effects of the decision. the german Bayer In 2021, it lost its third appeal against US court verdicts awarding damages to customers who blamed their cancers on the use of its glyphosate-based herbicides.

The decisions of the CIIC They have also been criticized for raising unnecessary alarms about substances or situations that are difficult to avoid. He had previously classified night work and the consumption of red meat as “probably carcinogenic”, and the use of mobile phones as “possibly carcinogenic”, just like aspartame.

“IARC is not a food safety agency and its review of aspartame is not scientifically exhaustive and is largely based on widely discredited research.”, declared Frances Hunt-Woodgeneral secretary of the International Sweetener Association (ISA).

This body, whose members include Mars Wrigleya unit of Coca Cola y Cargillstated his “deep concern about the IARC review, which may mislead consumers”.

The executive director of the International Council of Beverage Associations, Kate Loatmanstated that public health authorities should be “deeply concerned” for him “leaked opinion”, and also warned that “could unnecessarily mislead consumers into consuming more sugar instead of choosing safe low- or no-sugar options”.

He aspartame It has been the subject of numerous studies over the years. Last year, an observational study conducted in France among 100,000 adults showed that people who consumed higher amounts of artificial sweeteners – including aspartame – had a slightly higher risk of cancer.

In the early 2000s, the Ramazzini Institute of Italia published a study in which aspartame was linked to some types of cancer in mice and rats.

However, the first study could not show that the aspartame caused the highest risk of cancer, and questions have been raised about the methodology of the second study, including by the EFSAwho evaluated it.

The use of aspartame It is licensed worldwide by regulatory bodies, which have reviewed all available evidence, and major food and beverage manufacturers have advocated for decades for the use of this ingredient. The IARC it claimed to have evaluated 1,300 studies in its June review.

The recent adjustments to the soft drink giant’s recipes Pepsico they demonstrate the struggle the industry has when it comes to balancing taste preferences with health concerns. Pepsico It withdrew aspartame from soft drinks in 2015, reintroduced it a year later, and withdrew it again in 2020.

The inclusion of aspartame in the list of possible carcinogens is intended to motivate more investigation, according to sources close to the CIICwhich will help agencies, consumers and manufacturers to draw stronger conclusions.

But it is also likely to reignite the debate on the role of the IARCas well as on the safety of sweeteners in general.

Last month, the WHO published guidelines advising consumers not to use sugar-free sweeteners for weight control. The guidelines have caused a stir in the food industry, which argues that they may be useful for consumers who want to reduce the amount of sugar in their diet.

