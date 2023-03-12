11
The city of Memmingen chooses its athletes of the year. Swimmer Sofia Plutat (TV Memmingen) and climber Michael Ullrich (DAV) have been named “Athlete of the Year 2022”, “Team of the Year 2022” are the TGW gymnasts from TV Memmingen. The athletes’ ceremony will take place on Friday, March 17, 2023 in the Memmingen town hall.
Here are all the athletes to be honored in Memmingen and their successes:
