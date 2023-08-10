Swimming: Italian champion saved in ‘Boys’ 200m butterfly – News

His competition, the one where he manages to best express his abilities and which consecrates him once again as the strongest ‘Boys’ athlete in Italy: Lorenzo Salvati (born in 2008), bearer of the Dimensione Nuoto L’Aquila, is the Italian champion in the category Boys (2007/2008/2009) in the 200m butterfly in the long course (50m), with a time of 2’02”66.



Coach Mario Di Massimo’s athlete managed to defeat the fierce competition, bringing home the prestigious award which represents a victory for the Dimensione Nuoto. “I’ve been waiting for this result from Lorenzo since this winter, but things have to come gradually. In Rome – explains Di Massimo – it was the right time. Now we’re enjoying this success, already thinking about next season and new goals”.



