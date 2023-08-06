Swimming: Pasquale Sanzullo wins the “Crossing of the Strait” – News

Pasquale Sanzullo won the 59th edition of the swimming “Cross the Strait”. Sanzullo preceded, on the finish line of Villa San Giovanni, Alessio Occhipinti and Giuseppe Ilario, on whom he managed to prevail only in the final meters, concluding with a time of 56 minutes and 33 seconds. For Sanzullo this is the third victory in the event.





The women’s race was won by Silvia Ciccarella, who covered the course in one hour, one minute and 24 seconds. Second and third, respectively, Giorgia Di Mario and Maddalena Maria Difonzo.





Both winners belong to the carabinieri team.





The two races, which started from Capo Peloro, were thrilling, despite the rain and the wind, and followed by a particularly large audience.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

