Swings recruits Noel… “I will take responsibility and protect it” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Jeon Jae-kyung = Rapper and producer Swings teamed up again with Noel (real name Jang Yong-joon).

AP Alchemy, led by Swings, recently announced the news of Noel’s recruitment through official SNS. Swings added, “Congratulations, Yongjun. Everyone, I’ll protect you. Take responsibility.”

Previously, in 2018, Noel joined the hip-hop label ‘Indigo Music’ led by Swings, but left the company in September 2020.

Earlier this year, Swings established AP Alchemy, the holding company for Indigo Music, Just Music, Witherpluck Records and Minefield. Rappers Giriboy and Black Nut belong to it.

