The Swiss government on Wednesday rejected a request by state defense company RUAG to sell 96 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine through German firm Rheinmetall.

The Swiss Federal Council declared that the initiative is impossible under current local legislation, since it contradicts the law on war materials and “would mean a change in the neutrality policy” of the Alpine country.

On April 27, RUAG filed an application with the Secretary of State for the Economy for the sale of 96 “used and out of service” Leopard 1 A5 tanks, which are located in Italy. After being repaired in Germany, they were planned to be sent to the kyiv regime.

At the beginning of the month, the Upper House of the Swiss Parliament approved facilitating the re-export of weapons to Ukraine, but only in certain cases. However, the move must still receive the go-ahead from the National Council’s Security Committee, which has so far rejected the proposal.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Defense announced on Tuesday its 41st military aid package to Kiev, valued at half a billion dollars, which includes “key capabilities to support Ukraine’s counteroffensive operations and bolster its defense.” air”. with RT

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

