After the UN Human Rights Office released its assessment of China‘s human rights concerns in Xinjiang, on September 7, Switzerland summoned the Chinese ambassador to Bern. Switzerland “often expresses its strong concerns about the rights of ethnic and religious minorities in Xinjiang” and “believes that the best way to safeguard its interests and respect fundamental rights is to engage in a critical and constructive dialogue with Beijing.

On August 31, the UN Human Rights Office released an assessment of human rights concerns in China‘s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Serious allegations of human rights violations against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim communities since late 2017, especially in the context of the Chinese government’s policies and measures to combat terrorism and “extremism”, have prompted the UN Human Rights Office and the attention of the United Nations human rights mechanisms, which initiated this assessment.

The assessment is based on a rigorous review of existing OHCHR documented material and assesses its credibility against standard human rights methodologies, paying particular attention to the government’s own laws, policies, data and statements. Throughout the process, the Human Rights Office also requested information and engaged in dialogue and technical exchanges with China.

OHCHR assessed this information in accordance with applicable international human rights law and based on the work of a number of United Nations human rights mechanisms.

The UN Human Rights Office stands ready to support China in addressing the issues and recommendations set out in the assessment.