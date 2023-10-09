Home » Switzerland | Thibault Klidje returns to the pitch – Football in Togo
Klidje Thibault, Togolese international striker for Swiss club Luzern FC, is back in competition after a long period of absence due to injury. The Togolese was on the scoresheet for his club this Sunday October 8, 2023 during the 10th day of the Swiss championship where Luzern FC bowed down against Lausanne Sports 1 goal against 3.

Away from the pitch for several months due to an injury, Thibault Klidje is making his return to competition. This Sunday, October 8, the former Girondins de Bordeaux player was on the match sheet for his club Luzerm FC as a substitute. However, he did not come into play but it is already a sign of the Togolese striker’s availability to return to competition.

Luzerm FC of Thibault Klidje, defeated during this 10th day of the Swiss championship, is 5th in the standings with 15 points.

