Syberia: announced the animated series from Microids and What The Prod

Microids and the production studio What The Prod have joined forces to create a Syberia animated seriesthe famous series of graphic adventures created by Benoît Sokal.

What The Prod has indeed acquired the rights to make an adaptation of the Adventures of Kate Walker. It is a production company currently also working on the biographical documentary “The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol”.

Details are scarce for now, with Microids promising that will work closely with What The Prod to ensure that the Syberia animated series “meets the legitimate expectations of fans and fans of young adult animated shows (like Arkane),” with more details on the plot, voice actors, and release date to be revealed “soon.”

“It is such a pleasure to see Syberia come to life in an animated format. We are delighted to partner with What The Prod to offer Syberia fans a great visual experience, perfectly capturing the soul of this iconic franchise. This series will be a new opportunity for gamers and new viewers to discover or rediscover the fascinating world of Syberia,” said Elliot Grassiano, founder and COO of Microids.

“20 years after the release of the first episode of Syberia, our ambition is to create an animated series inspired by the incredible universe of the game, speaking to fans and newcomers alike through a modern writing style that pays homage to these best dystopian characters and uchronic masterpieces. The art direction, type and quality of animation will ensure a mind-blowing experience between reality and fantasy,” said Ashargin Poiré, founder and president of What The Prod.

“My husband would have been honored to see his work as an animated series develop. With Syberia, he has created a magical and timeless world and I am delighted that he will reach new audiences with this new adaptation,” said Martine Sokal, wife of the he author of the Syberia series, Benoît Sokalt, who sadly passed away on May 28, 2021.