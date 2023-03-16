Home News Syed Kamal Athar President Muslim Welfare Association Tandoor elected, Khalid Saifullah General Secretary and Muhammad Younis elected as Khazan.
Syed Kamal Athar President Muslim Welfare Association Tandoor elected, Khalid Saifullah General Secretary and Muhammad Younis elected as Khazan.

Syed Kamal Athar President Muslim Welfare Association Tandoor elected, Khalid Saifullah General Secretary and Muhammad Younis elected as Khazan.


Syed Kamal Athar, President Muslim Welfare Association, Tandoor-elect
Election of Khalid Saifullah as General Secretary and Muhammad Younis as Khazan

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 15. March (sahrnews.com)

The election meeting of the general body of Muslim Welfare Association Tandoor, District Waqarabad was held last night after sunset in Medina Masjid Tandoor under the supervision of election officer Mr. Abdul Ahad, scholars and local officials. In this meeting, Muslim Welfare Association Apart from the members, a large number of youths participated.

To preside over the position of Muslim Welfare Association Tandoor 21for the post of General Secretary 20 And for the post of Khazan 3 Nominations were filed.

In this election session, Mr. Syed Kamal Athar was unanimously elected as President Muslim Welfare Associate Tandoor. Similarly, Muhammad Khalid Saifullah was elected for the post of General Secretary by majority vote and unanimously for the post of Khazan. Araya Muhammad Yunus was elected.

On the other hand, today under the leadership of outgoing President Muslim Welfare Association Tandoor Muhammad Babar, the newly elected officials of the Muslim Welfare Association and the officials of the organization met DSP Tandoor G. Shekhar Gaur in his office to seek cooperation on the occasion of the elections. He thanked them and the police department. The DSP also congratulated the newly elected officials and expressed good wishes.

Later, in the office of Muslim Welfare Association Tandoor, the outgoing president Muhammad Babar assigned the duties of the presidency to the newly elected president Mr. Syed Kamal Athar.

On the occasion of this electoral process, the convener elections were Maulana Sohail Ahmed Umri, Maulana Muhammad Usman Ghani, Maulana Syed Suleiman Qasmi, Sabkadosh President Muslim Welfare Association Muhammad Babar, Abdul Hameed Shahri (Chote Hafiz Sahib), Farooq Sahil, former member of the municipality Muhammad Irfan, Qayyum Yawar, member of the municipality Abdul Razzaq, Mukhtar. Ahmad Naz, Mohammad Aslam, former Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Tandoor, Mohammad Siraj Samdani, President of Ahles-Sunnah Wal-Jamaat Tandoor, Mohammad Asif Ali, Mohammad Bast Ali (Royal Medical), Abdul Salim, Mohammad Pasha Qureshi, Khalilullah Sharif, Abdul Qayyum, Abdul Hameed, Farooq Qureshi, Muez Khan, Qayyum Athar. , Muhammad Asad Ali and others were involved.

Newly elected officials of Muslim Welfare Association Tandoor

Syed Kamal Athar, newly elected President, Muslim Welfare Association, Tandoor

