Syllabus, the new training program “Digital participation practices for open government” is online

Created on: November 15, 2023
It is available on the platform Syllabus the new training path Participatory digital practices for open government, dedicated to all staff involved in public administration, with the aim of continuing to support the innovation process of administrations starting from the administrative, as well as digital and ecological transition. The new contents were developed as part of a successful training experience created by the project OpenGov: methods and tools for open administration, promoted by the Department of Public Function and implemented by Formez, which saw a broad interest from administrations in open government policies.
Publication date:
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – 4.13pm