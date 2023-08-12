Sylwia Rother cooks on five square meters for people in poverty – Ruhr area – news

Things are already sizzling in the kitchen, peppers and broccoli are being fried. There are three large silver pots on the hearth. In one, noodles are already being cooked. In the other bone for the broth. At the sink there is already a green salad waiting to be washed.

Sylwia Rother stands behind the pots in her apron and stirs them. She doesn’t have much time anymore, because she wants to be in Dortmund at 7 p.m. at the main train station and distribute the food she has cooked to people living in poverty. The lady does this on a voluntary basis. In her own kitchen – in five square meters.

Sywia Rother cooks with donated food

The groceries Sylwia uses for meals are donated – pasta, rice, potatoes, vegetables and meat. In order to get enough donations, she kept asking in shops. She now gets enough to cook for hundreds of people. Sometimes she also improvises.

In order for Sylwia Rother to distribute the food and cook, she needed permission from the health department. She got that too. Because Sylwia often doesn’t know beforehand what food she’s getting, the dishes are created spontaneously: “I don’t make real recipes. I cook Sylwia recipes like this. People are happy. And in the end it tastes really good”.

Help also on public holidays

For Sylwia Rother it doesn’t matter whether it’s a weekend or a holiday. She was also there for people on her birthday. And after Christmas dinner they drove to the street.

No matter what the day, people are out on the streets and have nothing. And we have everything. Sometimes I’m angry when someone says: It’s your holiday, take a break. It doesn’t matter what we do at home, they always have nothing out there.” Sylwia Rother

Her family understands this and even helps: Her partner Thorsten takes her to Dortmund and helps with packing and unpacking. Daughter Sarah helps chop vegetables in the kitchen: “Anyone can get into a situation like that, you’re grateful when you get a warm meal. That’s worth a lot”.

Warm food and an open ear

Sylwia Rother, her daughter and her partner arrive in Dortmund between 7 and 7.30 p.m. Every Sunday they distribute the self-cooked food at Dortmund Central Station. Park the station wagon in the forecourt. In the trunk is the large, silver pot with the freshly cooked pasta, vegetables, meat and sauce. There is also bread and salad.

In addition to food, they also distribute sleeping bags, water and hygiene items. But the people who pick up food here are also happy about the conversation. For example Stephen. The 43-year-old comes regularly: “Solid food is the most important thing. This is the best offer here. Sylwia does it with love and enthusiasm and the food is great too.”

But the social contact, the conversation is almost more important to him. The people who come here for the warm meal appreciate Sylwia’s work and her voluntary commitment. Some of them are already waiting for her: “Sylwia treats us with respect, it’s this loving way and she approaches everyone with an open heart”.

