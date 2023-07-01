Title: El Paso’s Iconic Star on the Mountain Temporary Inactive After Vandalism Incident

Date: June 30, 2022

El Paso, Texas – The residents of the border town will notice a significant absence starting tonight as the famed Star on the Mountain, a symbolic beacon of unity and pride, remains dark due to an act of vandalism in the early hours of June 30. The El Paso Chamber, which oversees the maintenance and operation of the Star, confirmed that the lights will stay off while repairs are underway.

The colossal set of lights, which illuminates the city skyline, serves as an unmistakable emblem of El Paso’s rich heritage and serves as a point of reference for both residents and visitors alike. Its unexpected disappearance has sparked concern among the tight-knit community, prompting the El Paso Chamber to issue a statement assuring them that efforts are underway to restore the iconic landmark.

“We are deeply saddened by this act of vandalism targeting the Star on the Mountain, a treasured symbol of El Paso’s resilience and unity,” expressed the El Paso Chamber in an official statement. “Our team is currently evaluating the extent of the damage and we have already reached out to local law enforcement authorities. We understand the significance of the Star to our community, and we are working diligently to expedite repairs and restore its luminous presence.”

The El Paso Chamber has reassured the public that they will be kept informed regarding the progress of the repairs and the subsequent reopening of the Star. While an exact timeline for the restoration remains uncertain, officials have assured residents that every effort is being made to expedite the repair process.

The Star on the Mountain holds immense sentimental value for the border town, representing a beacon of hope and unity amidst the challenges that have impacted the region throughout its history. Its annual lighting ceremony, typically held around the 4th of July holiday, draws hundreds of locals and tourists who gather to witness the momentous event.

El Pasoans have expressed their disappointment and frustration over the vandalism, taking to social media platforms to share memories and photos of the starlit skyline, accompanied by messages of solidarity and calls for swift justice.

As the city rallies together to restore their beloved symbol, El Pasoans remain hopeful that the Star on the Mountain will soon shine once again, serving as a constant reminder of the resilient spirit that defines the El Paso community.

In the meantime, residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any information that may assist local authorities in apprehending those responsible for this senseless act of vandalism, ultimately holding them accountable for the temporary darkness that has enveloped the city’s cherished landmark.

