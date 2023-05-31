Symbolic delivery of sentence to peasant organization of Alto Atrato

The Minister of Agriculture, Jhenifer Mojica, and the director of the Land Restitution Unit, Giovani Yule, were present in Yuto, the head of the municipality of Atrato, and led the act of symbolic delivery of the sentence that recognizes the collective ownership of more of 73 thousand hectares to the Greater Community Council of the Popular Campesino Organization of Alto Atrato, Cocomopoca.

This is sentence 006 that was issued on July 27, 2021 by the Superior Court of Antioquia.

“I organized this celebration before I was Minister of Agriculture because there was a lag in compliance with ethnic restitution, when I worked at the URT. This sentence has more than 30 judicial orders to different State institutions to repair what has been transgressed by the war. It is a story that has not happened, that is still valid. We need Cocomopoca’s ability to carry out the sentence, this is not done with our backs to you but hand in hand, working together,” explained Minister Mojica.

Glenis Esther Garrido, legal representative of Cocopomoca, explained that mining operations continue in the territory and have not yet stopped. “That the sentence becomes the possibility of being a pilot that the differential approach can be applied with projects agreed with the communities,” said Garrido.

This community council, with coverage in the municipalities of Bagadó, Lloró, Atrato and Cértegui, received the collective title, by Incoder, on September 19, 2011. Three years later, in December 2014, the 3,200 families organized in 42 communities of Cocomopoca sent the request for their territorial rights to be restored because they were being affected by the armed conflict and mining extraction on the banks of the Andágueda River.

The FARC and ELN guerrillas, plus the confrontation with the paramilitaries, led to the displacement and confinement of more than 7,000 people in their territories between 1991 and 2013. The period between 2000 and 2006 were the most critical, as documented by the Superior Court of Antioquia in the sentence.

In that same period of time, the National Mining Agency issued 22 titles for mining exploitation by multinational companies for 30 years. Some of these are from the multinational mining company Anglogold Ashanti; Exploraciones Chocó Colombia and Continental Gold. According to the sentence, none of these companies carried out a prior consultation with Cocomopoca and began their mining operations.

“We feel that the progress has not been significant and the little that has been done has not been developed to the criteria that we believe should be advanced and not even to the criteria that the sentence itself marks. We hope that with the help of the Minister of Agriculture and the different entities that have responsibility for the sentence, they really put on 11, because 10 is already useful for us, and we begin to move this sentence in favor of the communities,” said Juan Carlos Palacio, leader of Cocomopoca.