Symbolic reparation for the women victims of Quibdó

In Quibdó, Chocó, the Unit for Victims developed this strategy in the Regional Center for Victim Attention, with the participation of 22 women survivors of the armed conflict.

Vivify means to give life, comfort, give vitality or strength to a person in need.

In this way, at the Regional Victim Care Center in Quibdó, the ‘Vivificarte’ strategy was carried out, with the participation of 22 women survivors of the armed conflict who have been victims of crimes against their integrity, freedom and sexual formation.

For three days, the women carried out a participatory methodology that allowed them to capture, through handicrafts, drawings and other expressions, their experiences, their strengths and also their visions of life, thus promoting a dignifying scenario that contributes to symbolic reparation. and integral of the women victims.

“On this day, a very beautiful job has been done because the women have found themselves, they have worked on all the personal issues, their emotions, their feelings, their situations that they have on a daily basis. It has been a different job, done from the being of the woman and I feel that the women have been calm, happy because they have been actively participating, attentive. This is a process that is very useful for women’s mental health, especially since the subject of sexual violence is taboo. The women do not talk about what happened because many feel guilty about it. So being able to capture everything helps to heal, to remove all the painful situations, the sadness that is inside”, assured Adolfa Perea, leader of the Women and Life Foundation.

The Unit for Victims develops this strategy as a metaphor of the woman-tree, referring to her as that being that is reborn, vivifies, remains strong and always seeks a projection of her life; For this reason, she is focused on remembering how important and valuable each woman is for society.

