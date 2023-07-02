Symphonic and philharmonic airs will fill the Bogota stages

WITH THE STARTER of the month of July and the beginning of the second half of the year, the musical airs of the capital of the country are renewed and the symphony and philharmonic orchestras of the city throw their sounds to the wind, the first from the stage of the Cafam Theater, where has its headquarters and the other with a new production of Colombian Andean music.

philharmonic sound

In the midst of a crisis generated by a global pandemic that questioned the world and questioned the relevance of its priorities and objectives, the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra understood that it was a good time to send signs of hope, and an opportunity to bring into play a more similar sensibility. with the recognition of local culture and traditions linked to the musical history of the country; and initiated the creation of the Philharmonic Orchestra of Colombian Music, which marks a commitment in favor of young people and the country’s native music.

Recognizing the cultural importance of stringed instruments and local musical traditions, the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra offers dignified and artistic conditions for Andean music.

Made up of young musicians trained in the classical musical tradition, the members of the Orchestra have found, under the direction of maestro Jorge Luis Arbeláez, a space to develop their skills through style clinics and master classes.

As a result of this formation and great commitment, the Colombian Music Philharmonic Orchestra presents its first production entitled “Yerbabuena”, a double disc made up of 20 pieces of Colombian Andean music: six bambucos, six pasillos, two guabinas, two whirlwinds, two dances , a gavotte and a fox, by composers ranging from Gonzalo Vidal, born in 1863 to Gabriel Chaparro, bandit of the orchestra, born in 1997.

None of the works had been previously recorded in the versions presented here. The twenty songs in the repertoire include more than a century of poetic and stylistic innovations, with a treatment of the orchestration that owes much to the tradition of the great estudiantinas of the past and to the innovative projects that have emerged since the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st.

The Colombian Music Philharmonic is training artists for a different future in the country’s music. Musicians who combine the ability to interpret with high quality standards, to be conceptually solid, with agency capacity, with sufficient competence to cover and compose, with extensive knowledge of the tradition and of the experimental and contemporary trends of these and other popular music from urban and peasant roots.

symphonic classics

The Bogotá Symphony Orchestra, a resident of the Cafam Theater for 15 years, during which it has performed seasons of ballet, zarzuela, opera and the traditional New Year’s Eve Concert, developing works by composers such as Beethoven, Mozart, Ravel, Rachmaninov, Britten and Gershwin is now preparing a symphonic concert in which they will dress up, together with the duo Ana and Jaime, the most notorious classics of these brothers who have been present on the country’s music scene since the 1960s.

For two consecutive nights, some of his best-known songs will be heard, such as ‘Décimo Grado’, ‘Café y Petróleo’, ‘Amor, Amor’, among many others, and on this occasion the great hits we heard in the 70’s and 80’s will blend with symphonic sounds creating versions never heard before.

These musical arrangements and symphonic adaptations will be in charge of a select group of Colombian arrangers from the Bogotá Symphony Orchestra Foundation, several of them established in the United States, Europe and Colombia. Wolfang Ordoñez, Daniel Velasco, Andrés Montero, Manuela E. Aguirre and Adrián Camilo Ramírez will cover the music of “Ana y Jaime Sinfónico” with a special sound.

All this under the direction of the Colombian-Polish maestro Zbigniew Zajac, artistic director and founder of the Bogotá Symphony Orchestra Foundation, who since 2012 will be linked to this group with the design of the tour of the Serenata Colombiana chamber orchestra through Germany and Poland, participating in the Mozart Festspiele festival in Bad Gandersheim.

He has been Principal Conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of the Conservatory of the National University, and founding director of the Collegium Músicum Youth Orchestra of the National University.

Zajac, has been decorated for his artistic work by the Minister of Culture of Poland with the medal “For merits for Polish Culture” in April 1996, and in 2007 he received the title of “Emeritus Professor” from the National University of Colombia .

