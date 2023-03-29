There are 102 musicians vibrating with their instruments and their voices, to give life to this prism of colors, textures and feelings.

On March 24, Grupo Niche, ambassador of Colombian salsa to the world, and the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia, surprised their audience with the launch of “Niche Sinfónico”, a work that brings together some of the most popular compositions. success of maestro Jairo Varela, highlighting his lyrical and melodic richness.

“Niche Sinfónico” is a creation that was carefully prepared for nearly five years. It is the beginning of a dream materialized in the musical direction of maestro José Aguirre and the executive production led by Yanila Varela.

José Aguirre said of the album: «It is a wonderful experience, in which we wanted to achieve a totally organic album in these times. From the moment we started making the arrangements we wanted the album to be grand, with the unique sound of Niche and its majesty, accompanied by an unforgettable symphonic orchestration”.

For his part, maestro Juan Antonio Cuéllar, general director of the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia, stated that the project is conceived as a one-on-one between Grupo Niche and the National Symphony of Colombia. “That is to say, it is not the typical fusion in which the symphony orchestra is behind doing an accompaniment, but there is a more than interesting dialogue between both groups, resulting in an album with all the salsa power of Niche, enhanced with the interpretive magic of the National Symphony”.

The production was recorded on two-inch analog tape and itinerant, at various times, between state-of-the-art studios in Miami, Los Angeles, Bogotá and Cali.

The album includes ten songs selected for being considered one of the most sung works by the multigenerational public that Grupo Niche owns, others for the significance they have for the history of salsa and for its creator, maestro Jairo Varela, in modern adaptations and symphonies, so that the public can enjoy one of the greatest productions of all time in Colombia and Latin America.

In total there are 102 musicians vibrating with their instruments and their voices, to give life to this prism of colors, textures and feelings. that converge in “Niche Sinfónico”, and produce sensations from the first bars in a perfect fusion between the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia and Grupo Niche.

And to add to its development, it includes the immersive mix, in a system of 64 unique channels, with the use of Dolby Atmos Music technology, by the six-time American Grammy winner, engineer Eric Shilling, who guarantees a unique sound experience. and innovative technology that transcends monophonic and stereo audio. All this allows the songs to come alive, thanks to its 3D surround sound to keep alive, in this way, the work of the maestro Jairo Varela.

The album is available on all digital music platforms. The invitation, say the musicians, is to live and enjoy an experience that evokes more than 43 years of musical history.