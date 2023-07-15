Symposium Reflects on the Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech

Symposium Held in Changchun to Discuss Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech

On July 14, a symposium on the spirit of important speeches made by General Secretary Xi Jinping and members of the new leadership team of the League Central Committee was held in Changchun. The meeting aimed to thoroughly study, publicize, and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the deployment requirements of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League.

Participants at the symposium included counselors and young pioneers of the National Excellent Young Pioneers, representatives of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League, and representatives of young teachers and students. The discussion and exchange of speeches focused on the significance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech in providing direction and fundamental guidelines for the Chinese youth movement and youth work in the new era.

Attendees agreed that it was crucial for the youth in Jilin to remember the teachings and entrustments of General Secretary Xi Jinping. They emphasized the need to establish lofty ideals, take responsibility, carry forward the spirit of struggle, and contribute to the building of a modern socialist country and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

During the symposium, eight outstanding youth representatives from various fields in the province shared their understanding and experience of learning the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. They expressed their commitment to scientific and technological innovation, rural revitalization, green development, social services, and national defense. The aim was to be at the forefront and become a new force in the progress of the nation.

Liu Siming, founder of Handle Technology and senior partner of Beijing JunZeJun (Changchun) Law Firm, pledged to contribute to research and innovation with integrity and an unwavering attitude. He vowed to fulfill the youth oath of “please rest assured that the party, a strong country has me.”

Zhang Haijun, a young pioneer of national rural revitalization and a second-level director of the Science and Technology Education Department of the Jilin Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, expressed his determination to make agricultural scientific and technological achievements practical and beneficial to farmers. He aimed to contribute his wisdom and sweat to the construction of a strong agricultural province in Jilin.

Wang Tieying, Deputy Director of the Maxian Border Police Station of Tonghua Border Management Detachment of Jilin Entry-Exit Frontier Inspection General Station, emphasized the importance of professionalism and rootedness in the frontier for border immigration management policemen. He emphasized the need to regard the station as their hometown and the masses as relatives, making persistent efforts to make new contributions.

The symposium provided a platform for young leaders to share their aspirations and dedication to their respective fields. The spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech continues to guide and inspire the youth of Jilin in their pursuit of excellence and contribution to national progress.

[This article was edited by Li Yang and Xie Long]

