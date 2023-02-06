Home News Symptoms and alerts that help prevent cancer
Symptoms and alerts that help prevent cancer

Symptoms and alerts that help prevent cancer

Within the framework of World Cancer Prevention Day, on Saturday February 4, some experts gave recommendations, tips and clues that must be taken into account to prevent the disease or to ‘live’ with it.

Some of the main risk factors are high body mass index, low intake of fruits and vegetables, lack of physical activity, and tobacco and alcohol use. Cancer is the second cause of death.

In Colombia, according to the Ministry of Health, each year more than 138,000 people are diagnosed with some type of cancer and 33,000 die. It is estimated that cancer will increase by approximately 60% in the next two decades.

Therefore, experts on the subject recommend being attentive to all the symptoms that any type of cancer presents. Claiming that prevention is the most important thing.

For this reason, they advise to be aware of the ‘lumps’ or strange masses that appear in any part of the body; In addition to keeping in mind symptoms such as fatigue, tiredness, shortness of breath or coughing, unexpected bleeding or hemorrhaging, difficulty swallowing, changes in a mole, and others.

