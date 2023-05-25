Home » Symrise has to submit a mandatory takeover offer for Swedencare
Symrise has to submit a mandatory takeover offer for Swedencare

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) – After a further increase in its stake in Swedencare, Symrise has to submit a mandatory takeover offer for the Swedish pet food specialist. In the meantime, 30 percent of the shares were held and a takeover bid had to be made within four weeks, the Dax group announced on Thursday. Swedencare shares rose 11 percent on the news.

Pet food products have become one of the most important growth drivers for Symrise in recent years. The group joined Swedencare in 2021 and then continued to expand its stake.

In the course of rising interest rates on the capital markets, the Swedencare share price collapsed in 2022 – like the prices of many growth companies – by a good 80 percent. In addition, the Swedes’ growth suffered in the past year from fewer orders from large customers, since they had reduced their high inventories for the time being. At the end of 2022, Symrise had to write off 126 million euros on the then almost 30 percent stake due to the collapse in prices./mis/lew/jha/

