The National Secretariat of the Moroccan Labor Union said that it is following with great concern “developments in the economic and social reality in our country, and developments in social conditions that warn of unprecedented congestion, due to the exorbitant high cost of living, and the skyrocketing and outrageous rise in the prices of basic materials and services.”

And the Union National Secretariat recorded, in a statement, with deep dissatisfaction, that “it is illogical or unacceptable to invoke international fluctuations and hide behind the energy crisis to justify the continuous and dangerous deterioration of the purchasing power of wage earners, the middle class, and the fragile and poor groups of all citizens and citizens, at a time when we are witnessing the growth of the wealth of the privileged groups.” And the emergence of classes that enrich and benefit unjustly from the crisis and from imbalances in supply and marketing chains, speculation and market monopoly.

The communication indicated that “in order to establish social peace and social cohesion and to alleviate these disastrous conditions, the National Secretariat of the Moroccan Labor Union calls for the need to work urgently and immediately to fix the imbalances known to the marketing systems in our country, and the partial abolition of the value-added tax temporarily on all basic materials, as is the case with With what many countries in the Mediterranean basin have done, to support the purchasing power of their citizens and as an urgent and effective mechanism to reduce the prices of basic materials.

The National Secretariat of the Moroccan Labor Union denounced the “fierce attack on the purchasing power of wage earners,” and denounced the “wage freeze policy,” calling on the government to “take urgent and strong action to restore national food security and return basic commodity prices to their previous levels.”

The same source called for “the partial and phased abolition of the value-added tax (TVA) on consumer goods, which currently ranges between 10% and 20% on all materials and services,” and “a reduction in domestic consumption charges (TIC) Taxe Intérieure de la consommation, which is considered high and negatively affects determining the price levels of the rest of the materials,” and “activating the mechanism for a phased roofing of the prices of fuel and materials whose prices are known to be obscenely high.”

The Moroccan Labor Union also called for “taking strict repressive measures against speculators, major intermediaries and monopolists who are getting richer from the crisis in the complete absence of any national sense of solidarity,” and “enacting a progressive tax on wealth within the framework of community solidarity between the well-to-do and the rest of society, especially in difficult circumstances.” difficult current situation”, and “activating the role of the Competition Council in controlling prices, combating secret savings and monopolizing commodities and foodstuffs.”

The General Secretariat of the Federation also called for “supporting the purchasing power of wage earners through a general increase in wages and a reduction in tax pressure on wages, in the April 2023 round of social dialogue with the Prime Minister,” and “accelerating the work of the unified social register and developing innovative and effective ways of direct support for vulnerable and needy groups.” “.

At the end of the communication, the National Secretariat of the Moroccan Labor Union, while recalling the sensitivity of the current circumstance, calls on all workers to increase mobilization, vigilance, and close ranks, in defense of dignity and purchasing power, and to preserve their rights and gains.