Syndicated of child pornography committed suicide in a bunker of the Prosecutor’s Office in Medellín

The Specialized Directorate against Human Rights violations was appointed to investigate the facts surrounding the death of Daniel Gilberto Alvarez, 43-year-old, who was thrown from a third floor in the bunker of the Prosecutor’s Office in Medellín, specifically in the Caribbean neighborhood.

The captured man was accused of child pornography. He was also a Seine instructor and was required for extradition by the authorities of North Carolina, in the United States.

Video: extraditable committed suicide in the Prosecutor’s bunker

Álvarez was undergoing medical examinations and advancing legal procedures for the entire process.

He was wearing a green T-shirt when, near the stairs, he decided to jump headlong into the void.