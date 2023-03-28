CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), the leading company advancing therapeutics based on synthetic biology, today announced that the European

Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion on the Company’s application for orphan designation for SYNB1934 for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU).

“We are pleased that the EMA has issued a positive opinion for orphan designation for SYNB1934, in recognition of the urgent need for new treatment options for people living with this devastating

disease,” said Aoife Brennan, M.B. Ch.B., Synlogic President and Chief Executive Officer. “This designation also comes at a pivotal time as we prepare to begin our Phase 3 trial for PKU in the

first half of this year.”