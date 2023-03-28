Home News Synlogic Receives Positive Opinion on Orphan Designation from the European Medicines Agency for SYNB1934 for the Treatment of Phenylketonuria Seite 1
Synlogic Receives Positive Opinion on Orphan Designation from the European Medicines Agency for SYNB1934 for the Treatment of Phenylketonuria

Synlogic Receives Positive Opinion on Orphan Designation from the European Medicines Agency for SYNB1934 for the Treatment of Phenylketonuria

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), the leading company advancing therapeutics based on synthetic biology, today announced that the European
Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion on the Company’s application for orphan designation for SYNB1934 for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU).

“We are pleased that the EMA has issued a positive opinion for orphan designation for SYNB1934, in recognition of the urgent need for new treatment options for people living with this devastating
disease,” said Aoife Brennan, M.B. Ch.B., Synlogic President and Chief Executive Officer. “This designation also comes at a pivotal time as we prepare to begin our Phase 3 trial for PKU in the
first half of this year.”

