Syntekabio completes its own AI bio supercomputer center in Dungok, Daejeon

Full operation at the end of this month… Plan to launch AI new drug platform as software as a service (SaaS)

▲Bird’s eye view of Syntekabio AI Supercom Center (Photo provided by Syntekabio)

Syntekabio announced on the 5th that it has obtained approval for the use of the AI ​​Bio Supercom (ABS) Center built in Dungok District, a hub district in the Daejeon International Science Business Belt. It has been about 1 year and 5 months since the first shovel was broken in May of last year.

Syntekabio ABS Center was completed on a 10,200㎡ research site (3,000 pyeong of land) in Dungok District, Daejeon, with a total floor area of ​​3,954.54㎡ and a building area of ​​1,387.39㎡, with 4 floors above ground. The work to move the supercomputing equipment previously located at the Guro Center is scheduled to be completed and begin full operation at the end of October after resuming equipment use and stabilization.

The ABS Center aims to be eco-friendly and highly efficient and has applied a natural convection heat dissipation method design based on a ‘termite nest structure’. Power Usage Efficiency (PUE), a data center energy efficiency evaluation index, is a figure calculated by dividing the data center’s annual actual power use by the required power. The closer it is to 1, the better the energy efficiency. Syntekabio’s ABS Center also plans to maximize energy efficiency and set the PUE target at 1.1.

This center has applied inert gas fire extinguishing equipment in accordance with the National Fire Agency’s fire safety standards (NFSC 107A), and has the advantage of being safe by using gas that is harmless to the human body. In addition, the firefighting equipment is divided into six areas, so the data center is designed to operate normally even when certain sectors become unusable.

The company plans to strengthen the one-stop service (DDC service) using the existing deep matcher and modularize major platforms and services to launch them in the form of software as a service (SaaS), starting from the time the ABS center is newly operated. The launch schedule for the Software as a Service (SaaS) model is expected to be early next year, and the services will be available on a subscription-based rate plan starting from $1,000 (approximately 1.35 million won) per year depending on customer needs.

Jong-seon Jeong, CEO of Syntekabio, said, “The ABS center and infrastructure we have built in-house will be an important cornerstone for not only advancing the AI ​​new drug platform but also signing contracts with domestic and foreign pharmaceutical companies and providing services.”

CEO Jeong then emphasized, “As the foundation for global business has been laid with the completion of the ABS Center, we will successfully conclude the business deals currently in progress so that we can show visible results as soon as possible.”

