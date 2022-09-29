A 14-year-old from Syracuse died following a road accident that took place in the evening in via Algeri, in the north of Syracuse. The victim was riding a scooter, together with a friend, both were hit by a car, whose driver ran away after the impact. The two children were transferred to the emergency room of the Syracuse hospital but the 14-year-old, due to serious injuries, died, the other is in serious condition. The police officers and the municipal police have started the search for the hijacker.

Meanwhile, efforts are also being made to accurately reconstruct the dynamics of the accident which no witnesses would have witnessed. The police are looking for some video surveillance system in the area that may have captured useful elements to trace the pirate car. The road is one-way, with a median on the left and a cycle path on the right. The car may have run over from behind or it may just have skimmed it and would have continued its march. There are no skid marks on the asphalt. Whether it was an autonomous accident or not, the other 14-year-old who was on board the motorcycle, which has a 300 displacement and therefore could not be driven by the two minors, will be able to clarify it; the injured person is now hospitalized with a fracture.