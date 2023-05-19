Syria exports cocaine to Arab countries for the poor. No one knows what people actually take

It was originally supposed to be a stimulant for people with attention disorders.

Captagon was developed by a German pharmaceutical firm in the 1960s, but twenty years later it was banned internationally because it was found to be addictive and it became known as the poor man’s cocaine.

At that time, however, it was already widely used in Saudi Arabia and other countries of the Persian Gulf. People did not use it to solve attention disorders, they used it recreationally. He helped some to study and work, others to drive long distances and some to party all night.

In other words, many residents of Arab countries have become addicted to the drug.

This weak point was seized by Syria, which after being expelled from the international community for human rights violations and the brutal suppression of the Arab Spring in 2011, fell into a severe economic crisis. The small pills are produced in Assad-controlled territory and exported to surrounding countries from ports also controlled by his government. However, they say they already have enough in the region.

The solution? Syria was accepted back into the League of Arab States and they want to re-establish relations with Assad so that the country can earn money from something other than drugs.

Who makes money from it?

When a series of large-scale protests and demonstrations known as the Arab Spring swept across Arab countries in 2011 to topple dictatorships and build democracy, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad brutally suppressed the uprising and the country erupted into civil war. Assad did not shy away from bombing hospitals and schools and used chemical weapons against his own population. Many people were tortured and imprisoned, millions of inhabitants were displaced.