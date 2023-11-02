Home » Syria, Yemen and Lebanon now included
News

by admin
The war in the Gaza Strip appears to be escalating. After one Message Militias are now on the move in various countries around the Middle East to “pinprick” Israel. According to Iran’s opinion or at least statements, the USA and its presence in the Middle East are the “problem”.

Lebanon and Syria now under fire

Now Israel is no longer just concerned with the Gaza Strip, but the country is also attacking targets in Syria and Lebanon. Hezbollah positions are suspected in Lebanon and these are likely to be the targets of the attack. According to the Bloomberg agency, the United Nations (UN) is now also warning. The situation in Syria would therefore be considered “most dangerous,” it is said. There, Israel would have intensified air strikes on “alleged Iranian militias.”

The airspace over Syria is controlled by Russia. The country is “informed” about Israel’s flight movements.

Syria in particular is the focus of attention. According to Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir-Saeed Iravani, terrorism in Syria is still a threat to the country and the entire region after twelve years of war. Terrorism must be fought, but this can only be done with “full respect for the country’s territorial integrity.

The USA again would have created an “illegitimate presence” with occupying troops in Syria. In doing so, the Americans made a significant contribution to “creating a favorable environment for supporting terrorist organizations in Syria and the region.”

According to Iran, the US would make things worse by “blatantly supporting the Israeli occupation at the expense of the lives of innocent Palestinians.

How will Iran react? This question is also a burden throughout the region.

