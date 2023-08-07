Home » Syrian media: Israeli missiles target the vicinity of the capital, Damascus
News

Syrian media: Israeli missiles target the vicinity of the capital, Damascus

by admin
Syrian media: Israeli missiles target the vicinity of the capital, Damascus

Official media reported that the Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli missile attack targeting the vicinity of the capital, Damascus.

Syrian television reported that explosions were heard in the vicinity of the capital, Damascus.

And last July, the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced the injury of two soldiers in an Israeli aggression on some points in the vicinity of the capital, Damascus. Noting that the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with barrages of missiles from the direction of the northern occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus.

See also  What is ordinary time

You may also like

Congresswoman Digna Calle’s Family Business Buys Multiple Properties...

“Structural reforms are needed, without an ideological component”

Your most important dates: Fresh figures from Siemens...

[포토] ‘Inspection of power generation output status in...

“We are a team”: Offcorss and GO RIGO...

SV Waldhof defeat against Munich, Beatrice Egli on...

A biography of writing and reading

From the likes to the political action of...

Fatal diving accident: woman dies in the chalk...

Fort Lauderdale Airport Terminal Evacuated and Returns to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy