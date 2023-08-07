Syrian media: Israeli missiles target the vicinity of the capital, Damascus

Official media reported that the Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli missile attack targeting the vicinity of the capital, Damascus.

Syrian television reported that explosions were heard in the vicinity of the capital, Damascus.

And last July, the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced the injury of two soldiers in an Israeli aggression on some points in the vicinity of the capital, Damascus. Noting that the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with barrages of missiles from the direction of the northern occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus.

