T-Mobile US: Share price should recover from the Amazon slump

Despite Amazon’s suggested mobile phone plans, UBS is sticking to its buy recommendation for shares in the Telekom subsidiary T-Mobile US. The target price remains at $180. On the NASDAQ, the share price of the mobile phone group was quoted at $131.29 shortly after the start of trading on Monday. On Friday, the price fell as low as $124.92 and ended trading at a partially recovered level at $131.19.

Read more at 4investors.de

The Deutsche Telekom share is currently trading at a minus of -0,72 % and a price of 19.43EUR

traded.