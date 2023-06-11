T-Studio looks professional – Lääne Elu

Photos by Markus Sein

“Jumble! Of course, we were satisfied,” exclaimed Mairi Grossfeldt, the manager or hostess of the dance school T-Stuudio, enthusiastically after the spring concert at the end of May.

“I think the audience was also satisfied. Next year will be our 25th year of operation, and then we hope to have even more audiences in the hall. We also have a few surprises in store for them,” said Grossfeldt.

To end the 24th year of operation, the dance school gave a nearly one-hour concert on the stage of the cultural center’s theater hall, in which all three age groups of the studio participated.

