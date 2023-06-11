Home » T-Studio looks professional – Lääne Elu
News

T-Studio looks professional – Lääne Elu

by admin
T-Studio looks professional – Lääne Elu

Photos by Markus Sein

“Jumble! Of course, we were satisfied,” exclaimed Mairi Grossfeldt, the manager or hostess of the dance school T-Stuudio, enthusiastically after the spring concert at the end of May.

“I think the audience was also satisfied. Next year will be our 25th year of operation, and then we hope to have even more audiences in the hall. We also have a few surprises in store for them,” said Grossfeldt.

To end the 24th year of operation, the dance school gave a nearly one-hour concert on the stage of the cultural center’s theater hall, in which all three age groups of the studio participated.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleA week in pictures
Next articleThe frog picture won the photo contest

See also  The case of the mayor's qualification, the opposition ready to present a complaint: "It is not among the graduates of the Iuav, we want clarity"

You may also like

Again protests against planned judicial reform

Raúl Becerra among the historical scorers of Deportivo...

Downpour in Santa Marta damages beach plan to...

Public broadcasting – Saxony’s Prime Minister Kretschmer (CDU)...

Shirley Mayorga, new director of Citizen Security

Police recovered motorcycle that was stolen from a...

“There’s a bang here”: After the asylum deal,...

Is the kingdom of the sabatinas back?

“There are things that cannot be said if...

Flame inferno – fire in Villach: hall destroyed,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy