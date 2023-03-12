Today was the 11th ski marathon in Palivere. The tenth ski marathon took place ten years ago, in 2013.

In fact, four 5.5 km long laps were driven. There was also a change of skis, because the first two laps were ridden in classic style and the last two laps in free technique. The ski track was prepared for the competition by track master Juhan Lukk and assistant track master Kiur Klippberg.

The overall victory was taken by Westerner Taavi Lehemaa, who competed under the flag of Rae municipality, among the women, Jaanika Paalmäe had the fastest race.

For the first time in the history of Lääne-Nigula municipality, the champions of the municipality were revealed. Jaanika Paalmäe, who finished 10th overall, became the champion of Lääne County among women, and Igor Fedotov, who finished 12th, became the champion among men (1:23:16.3).

47 skiers started, 10 of them women. Only one athlete stopped the race.

Palivere’s 11th ski marathon was organized by the Sula ski club (Kadri Lukk) and the time was measured by Urmas Paijärv and Rainer Üksvärav (Antrotsenter OÜ).

General accounting

Taavi Lehemaa 1:07:33.2 Taavi Raudsaar 1:08:46.6 Alar Savastver 1:09:41.2 Janno Rodendau 1:11:23,3 Andreas Veerpalu 1:12:58.9 Ain Kilk 1:16:02,6

About men

Taavi Lehemaa (1.) Taavi Raudsaar (2.) Andreas Veerpalu (5th)

Men 45-59

Alar Savastver (3.) Janno Rodendau (4.) Ain Kilk (6.)

Men 60+

Agu Lehemaa (18.) Jan Saviir (20.) Juhan Lukk (31.)

Women

Jaanika Paalmäe (10.) Anni Fedotov (26.) Karen Loorens (41.)

Women 40-54

Merlin Langebraun (33rd) Sirli Metsamäe (36.) Sirle Olesk (42.)

Women 55+

Linda Pärnpuu (44.)

In parentheses is the competitor’s place in the overall standings.

All results can be found HERE.

Video reminder of Palivere’s 10th ski marathon in 2013.

