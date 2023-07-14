‘Tacuara’ Cardozo deludes Libertad with the eighth

The front Oscar ‘Tacuara’ Cardozo signed this Thursday the goal of the triumph by 2-1 of Freedom about Tigre in the first leg of the play-off for a place in the round of 16 of the South American Cupalthough the result does not seem like a bad deal for the Argentine formation facing the return.

The Paraguayan team was surprised by an opponent who made them suffer more than necessarywho put in a great defensive job and showed he had a clear idea in his game.

Chilean referee Cristian Garay took center stage in the match, annulling two goals, one for each team, after consulting the VAR.

First, they annulled an action by the Paraguayan Blas Armoa in the first minutes of the game by verifying an infraction in midfield after the start of the play. And later he did the same by annulling the maneuver that the midfielder Lorenzo Melgarejo concluded.

The first goal of the match was converted by Armoa, in the 35th minuteby taking advantage of an empty pass from Lucas Menossi and defining the cross to the goal of Martín Silva.

Gumamero tried to have possession of the ball, but did not look comfortable on the field, with repeated defensive problems.

Second time

In the second half, the local team showed more character, corrected mistakes and forced the Matador to be on their ground.

Equality came in minute 51 through Melgarejo, who took advantage of a precise cross into the heart of the area from Héctor Villalba to define a cross on Gonzálo Marinelli’s goal.

Argentine coach Daniel Garnero removed Roque Santa Cruz from the field in the 78th minute and brought on the incombustible Cardozo.

‘Tacuara’, 40, received a cross from Iván Piris and defined with a header in the 88th minute.

Tigre was able to equalize near the end through striker Mateo Retegui, but his shot went wide of the local goal.

The tie will be decided next Thursday in Buenos Aires and the winner will meet in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana with the Brazilian club Fortaleza. EFE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

