Ch7d, January 21/2023. The merchant Jovanny Lindarte Abril, 45, was murdered in the Moindó area, jurisdiction of the municipality of Tadó, by two criminals who arrived at his grocery store on a motorcycle and shot him.

Lindarte Abril, known as “Santandereano” and who had lived in that town for many years, confronted the criminals and killed them.

The event occurred at 9 pm on January 20.