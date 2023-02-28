Soldiers from the Titán Joint Task Force held a combat with guerrillas from the ELN’s Cacique Calarcá front, resulting in the death of a member of the illegal structure. In the same action, another member of the ELN decided to voluntarily surrender to the soldiers to begin the process of reincorporation into legal life.

The event occurred in the village of Manungará, in the municipality of Tadó. In the same operation there was the seizure of a rifle, a revolver-type short weapon, a fragmentation grenade, a magic weapon, magazines, cartridges of different calibers, a bracelet alluding to the illegal group, as well as material from the quartermaster and of interest. for military intelligence.

According to intelligence information, these individuals are responsible for having attacked the police station in the municipality of Santa Rita de Iró, Chocó on February 5, 2023, in which a member of the National Police was seriously injured.

They are also directly responsible for the different burnings of public service vehicles, which they have carried out on the road axis that connects Quibdó and Pereira, as well as threatening and extorting the transporters that provide their service in this region.

In a second operation, this time in the municipality of Carmen de Atrato, an alleged member of the terrorist support networks of the Manuel Hernández El Boche front, of the ELN, was captured.

This individual would be in charge of monitoring the troops and reporting on the presence of uniformed officers in different areas, as well as extorting small businesses in the area.