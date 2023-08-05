Home » Tadó: ELN harassment of the Army. two missing children
Tadó: ELN harassment of the Army. two missing children

by admin
Tadó: ELN harassment of the Army. two missing children

Yesterday, August 3, the day the bilateral ceasefire between the ELN and the Colombian public forces began, there was an armed confrontation between members of said guerrilla and soldiers of the Titan Task Force of the National Army.

The guerrillas attacked the soldiers near the indigenous community of La Meseta, in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Tadó, in Alto San Juan, when the soldiers were searching the road that connects Chocó with Risaralda.

It was reported that there were four men and one woman, belonging to the ELN guerrilla, who fired at the uniformed officers and fled.

“They did several harassments. As soon as they saw the public force, they fired at it. The indigenous people also told me that there are two missing minors. That they thought that this was the Army, and they approached them. Since they were dressed the way the Army dresses, they never thought they were people outside the law,” said Police Inspector Alejandro Rentería.

Embera Katío indigenous leaders from La Meseta expressed their fear of the shots fired very close to their homes and denounced the disappearance of two children aged 7 and 8.

