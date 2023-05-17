Tadó: rural communities are at risk of displacement due to antipersonnel mines

Taken from Consonant.

By BEATRIZ VALDES CORREA.

After the explosion of a mine in the village of Tabor, the Afro and indigenous peoples of the area affirm that they are afraid to return to the countryside and that, if these events persist, they could be displaced. Tadó is one of the ten Chocó municipalities on alert for the planting of explosive devices.

One day after a soldier suffered an accident with an antipersonnel mine in the town of Tabor, 35 minutes from the town of Tadó, a fight broke out between members of the Public Force and presumed guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN). near the town of Bochoromá. Around eight o’clock at night on May 8, a group of eight indigenous people from the Mondó Mondocito reservation headed for their territory in a car and ended up in the middle of the bullets. The citizens got out of the car as best they could and jumped into the San Juan River. Since then, the community has been afraid, because they sensed that after the fighting and the accident, the land must be strewn with antipersonnel mines and unexploded ordnance.

Last Friday, May 12, a group of officials, including the municipal representative Yirson Ledezma, went to Tabor to gather information. “People want to continue in the territory because they feel comfortable there, but many say that if events like this continue to occur, they would have to resort to other mechanisms,” says the official, referring to the fact that they would have to move.

“People want to continue in the territory because they feel comfortable there, but many say that if events like this continue to occur, they would have to resort to other mechanisms”

Yirson Ledezma, representative of Tadó

In fact, this Tuesday, May 16, members of the Army who were passing through the area of ​​Moindó, near Tabor, were hit by an explosion that slightly injured four of them, and stunned one more. Colonel Diego Molina affirms that, once the area is cleared, they will investigate what type of artifact it was and what substance was used. However, he confirms that “it is the ELN, structure ‘Cacique Calarcá’ who is doing these things.”

The risk of stepping on an antipersonnel mine is latent

The accident that occurred last week is the first in six years, but the risk of the presence of these explosive devices in the rural area has been aggravated by the ELN’s actions in the San Juan area. Luis Enrique Murillo, regional ombudsman, warned that Tadó is one of the ten municipalities that is on alert for the installation of antipersonnel mines and the presence of unexploded ordnance.

Álvaro Jiménez, director of the Colombian Campaign against Anti-Personnel Mines, affirms that two situations converge in Chocó: “A persistent economic exclusion in the region and a presence of armed groups, from the ELN, the Gulf Clan, dissidents and gangs of various types”. This, he explains, generates risks for the life of the population, ranging from displacement and confinement to gender violence and antipersonnel mines.

“In Tadó there have been armed confrontations between groups, the same as in San Juan and other areas, and there is the fact that some roads are mined and it is possible that some armed actor may be a victim of the mines, but also the peasants and the animals of the region”, affirms Jiménez.

That is, the risk exists in other areas of the department. In Chocó, there were 12 accidents with mines that left 15 victims in nine municipalities during 2022, according to the United Nations Service for Mine Activities (Unmas, for its acronym in English). This year, according to the quarterly report of the International Committee of the Red Cross, there have been six victims.

The concerns of the people

“Here we are at risk, we feel very afraid because they are arming antipersonnel mines and the community is worried because the indigenous people have passed through there (by the place of the accident with mines)”, says Álvaro Valencia, leader of the reservation. Valencia also warns that in addition to the emotional affectation, their practices have also changed. “We carry primitivo (a variety of plantain) and we can no longer go looking for it. We don’t go to the mountains calmly, we can’t go alone, everywhere you have to go with your guard”, he affirms with concern.

“We carry primitivo (a variety of plantain) and we can no longer go looking for it. We do not go to the mountains calmly, we cannot go alone, everywhere you have to go with your guard”

Álvaro Valencia, leader of the Mondó Mondocito reservation

Another resident of Tabor affirms that at this moment the situation in the Afro community can be summed up in three words: pain, fear and concern. “These facts confine a part of the population, because if there is a mine on the road, what will it be like in other parts further inland? What will it be like where the Public Force is located? ”, he wonders. In this area, the majority of the population is peasant, so they have to move every day to mountainous areas with the risk of stepping on a mine. “Here we are not state employees, everyone has to search for themselves and most of them work in the fields,” says the man.

In addition, this situation has revived the memories of the inhabitants of Tabor and the Mondó reservation about the displacements of previous years. “The Tabor has suffered lots of situations like this. One that we had was on March 13, 2003, when an Army outfit was stationed and at about three in the morning, boom, a guerrilla killed a soldier. Then some commanders came and made us move to Playa de Oro. I had to carry my grandmother, 11 kilometers, and we were displaced there for eight days”, recalls a resident who prefers not to include his name for fear of reprisals. “One is left afraid of both the subversives and the Public Force, because as long as a person responsible does not appear, we are all suspects,” he adds.

In Mondó they fear living again a displacement like the one in 2012, which kept them outside their territory for more than five years, losing their culture and living poorly. “We are very complicated, we don’t know how to continue,” says the governor of the town now. To avoid this, they have asked for military and humanitarian demining actions to be carried out.

So what should the population do?

For Álvaro Jiménez, the key, while there are still mines, will be to train the community in the risk of mines. These are some of the recommendations he makes to prevent an accident:

Move away from places where there has been fighting

Do not touch what you find on the roads

Only use roads used by the community on a daily basis

Do not cross or enter unknown places

Do not mix with armed groups

Do not travel through places at night

what’s next

The population has called for military and humanitarian demining, but so far this has not happened. Álvaro Jiménez explains that as long as the armed groups continue in the territory it will be impossible to demine. The option he proposes is to make humanitarian agreements that allow professionals to carry out their work without putting their lives at risk. “We have tried to promote these humanitarian agreements in the negotiations with the ELN, but they will also have to be promoted in the conversations with the other actors.”

For now, the Tadó Mayor’s Office promised to create a health brigade to attend to psychosocial risks in the population. In addition, the government of Chocó announced that “together with the Mayor’s Office of Tadó, OACP and the NGO Descontamina, a deployment of the institutional offer will be carried out in the municipality in response to Early Warning 073-2018.” The population hopes that, in addition to teaching them how to prevent an accident, they will begin military demining soon so that they do not have to travel.