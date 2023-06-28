Tadó: small miners rejected the burning of their settlements

This morning, members of the Police incinerated and destroyed several small miners’ groups in the village of Bochoromá, Playa de Oro corregimiento, Tadó municipality.

This action generated the rejection of the small miners in the area who blocked the road, detained 23 uniformed officers and damaged windows and other elements of the headquarters of Asocasan, the Alto San Juan Community Council.

“The community that benefited from this mining believes that Asocasan has something to do with the complaint for this operation to be carried out,” said Yilson Rentería, representative of Tadó. “We mediated and it was prevented from burning Asocasan’s vehicles. It is a subject that is complicated”.

Asocasan denied having any involvement in the operation.

